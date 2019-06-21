Home States Odisha

Show cause given to 46 high schools in Odisha over poor performance by students in HSC exams

District Education Officer said the move was aimed at improving the pass percentage of schools in HSC examinations in the coming years.

By Express News Service

JAIPUR:  As many as 46 schools in 10 blocks and two urban bodies of the district have been served show-cause notices over poor performance by students in the annual High School Certificate (HSC) examinations this year.

Explanations have been sought from headmasters and teachers of High Schools that have recorded a pass percentage of less than 50 in the examination, conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), this year. The poor pass percentage of schools in the HSC examinations has led to a decline in the State average.

“Considering the result which is below 50 percentage of pass, why should such poor performance not be considered as negligence in duty on the part of the teaching staff,” read the notice served on teachers.

District Education Officer (DEO) Krushna Chandra Nayak said action will be initiated as per Government norms in case of any failure on the part of headmasters and teachers to respond to the notice.

He said the move was aimed at improving the pass percentage of schools in HSC examinations in the coming years. This year, over 26,000 students of 447 High Schools in the district had appeared in the HSC examinations.

While B B Routray Girls’ High School has reported nil result, another 45 have recorded pass percentage of less than 50.

