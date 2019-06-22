BJD holds 12-hour bandh in Rajnagar to protest against decapitation of former Odisha CM's statue

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Normal life in Rajnagar was affected as the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) observed 12-hour bandh protesting desecration of the statue of former chief minister and legendary leader Biju Patnaik.

While shops and business establishments downed their shutters due to the bandh, most of the vehicles remained off the roads. Bus services were also hit due to the agitation.

The statue of Biju Patnaik at Trinath Bazaar in Rajnagar was vandalised by unidentified miscreants on June 19.

A large number of people took out a rally in the main market of Rajnagar shouting slogans against the miscreants who decapitated the statute.

They demanded stern action against the culprits.

Terming the bandh as historic, Rajnagar block BJD president Ashok Padhiari said, “Traders and locals spontaneously participated in the strike and came out on the streets to protest. Today’s bandh showed that the respect of people of Rajnagar towards Biju Patnaik is still intact.”

Biju Patnaik had unsuccessfully contested from Patkura Assembly segment in 1967 on a Congress ticket. However, he was elected from Rajnagar Assembly seat in a by-election in 1971.

The legendary leader had won from Kendrapara Lok Sabha seat thrice in 1977, 1980 and 1984.

“Biju Patnaik’s charisma and flamboyance still remain etched in the memory of the electorate here even after his death,” said Padhiari.

On the day, security was tightened at nearby areas in Rajnagar to check any untoward incident.

“We have formed a team to nab the miscreants involved in vandalising the statue,” said Rajnagar IIC Tapan Kumar Nayak.

Meanwhile, the district unit of BJD has decided to build a new bronze statue of Biju Patnaik at Trinath Bazaar.