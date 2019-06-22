College student commits suicide in Cuttack

Home States Odisha

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A Plus Three First Year Commerce student of Uday Nath College of Science and Technology at Adaspur in Cuttack district was found hanging from the ceiling fan in a hostel room on June 21. 

The deceased has been identified as Nikita Muduli of Alingi under Govindpur police limits. 

Police said, the girl was staying in room no-59 of Manadakini Hostel and preparing for semester examination in the adjacent vacant room on June 20.

She had sent a message ‘I am sorry’ to her mother on her mobile phone at about 3 am following which mother rang her repeatedly but received no answer. 

Later, she was found hanging from the ceiling fan of a hostel room.

The body has been seized and sent for post-mortem.

An unnatural death case has been registered at Olatpur police station. The post-mortem report is awaited, said Chinmayee Sahoo, IIC of Olatpur police station.

