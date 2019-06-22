DRDA official found dead in Odisha

By Express News Service

PHULBANI: Additional Project Director of Kandhamal DRDA Dhruba Charan Singh was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his official residence on June 21.

Singh, who was in-charge of rural housing branch in DRDA, did not come to office on Friday. The officials went to his quarters and found it locked from inside.

They called on his mobile number, but there was no response.

Later, they broke open the door and found Singh lying on the floor unconscious. He was taken to the district headquarters hospital where the doctor declared him dead.

Singh, a native of Atabira village in Bargarh district, was posted in DRDA for the last two years. He was a bachelor. Further investigation is on, police said.