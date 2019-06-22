Home States Odisha

In major reshuffle, Odisha government transfers nine collectors

Samarth Verma, vice-chairman of BDA and Commissioner of BMC with additional charge as VC of BDA has been transferred as Collector of Kendrapara.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a massive reshuffle at the bureaucratic level, Odisha government on transferred 32 senior officials, including collectors of nine districts on June 21.

As per the changes, Additional Secretary to Government in the Cooperation Department Bhabani Shankar Chayani has been appointed as Cuttack Collector in place of Aravind Agarwal, who has been transferred as Director, Social Welfare and Mission Shakti, Women and Child Development Department and CEO of Odisha Mineral Bearing Areas Development Corporation (OMBADC).

Chayani will also be in additional charge as vice-chairman of Cuttack Development Authority.

Sitansu Kumar Rout, Boudh Collector has been posted as Khurda Collector in place of Bhupendra S Poonia. Poonia has been posted as Project Director of Odisha Primary Education Programme Authority (OPEPA).

He will also be in additional charge of Director, Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan and Director, Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyhan.

While Jagastinghpur Collector Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar has been posted as Joint Secretary to Government in the Health and Family Welfare Department; Kendrapara Collector Prem Chandra Chaudhary has been transferred and posted as Commissioner, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation with additional charge of CEO of Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited.

Koraput Collector K Sudarshan Chakravarthy has been transferred as Balasore Collector in place of Ramesh Chandra Rout who has been posted as Director, ESI, Bhubaneswar. Poma Tudu, Collector of Nuapada district has transferred to Koraput in the same capacity.

Madhusmita Sahoo, posted in the GA Department has been transferred as Nuapada Collector.

Similarly, Lalatendu Mishra posted in the GA Department has been transferred as Collector Boudh district. Jharsugusa Collector Bibhuti Bhusan Das has been posted as Additional Secretary in the Revenue and Disaster Management Department. Jyoti Ranjan Pradhan, GM of OMBADC has been posted as Jharsuguda Collector.

Sangram Keshari Mohapatra, Additional Secretary to Government in the Agriculture Department has been posted as Jagatsinghpur Collector.

While Dasarathi Satpathy, Director, Legal Meteorology and Consumer Affairs, has been posted as Secretary of Odisha Legislative Assembly, Ananya Das, Additional Commissioner BMC has been posted as Commissioner, CMC.

Krupasindhu Bhoi, Additional Secretary to Government in the Higher Education Department has been posted as Director, IPR Department in place of Laxmidhar Mohanty. Mohanty has exchanged posts with Bhoi.

Bijoy Sahoo is advisor in OAVS

Eminent educationist Bijoy Sahoo has been appointed advisor of Odisha Adarsa Vidyalaya Sangathan in the rank and status of Minister of State.

The government on June 21 transferred and posted Niranjan Sahu, Joint Secretary in Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) as Director, Higher Education with additional charge of Labour Commissioner, Odisha.

Aditya Mohapatra, Joint Secretary in the Electronics and Information Technology Department has been posted as Joint Secretary in CM Office.

He will, however, remain in additional charge as Joint Secretary in the Electronics and Information Technology Department.

Similarly, Manoj Kumar Swain, Special Officer, Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) has been posted as Deputy Secretary in the CMO.

