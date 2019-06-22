Home States Odisha

Less focus on weak river embankments grave concern for Odisha's Jagatsinghpur residents

The worst affected is the two-km stretch on the embankment of Devi river from Bilipada to Angeswarpada. 

File photo of a river embankment near Bhubaneswar

File photo of a river embankment near Bhubaneswar. ( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Arrival of monsoon has left people residing near weak river embankments a scared lot.

To take stock of the situation, authorities of Water Resources department visited several vulnerable points along the embankments and asked local officials to remain alert in face of any possible floods.

As many as four rivers - Mahanadi, Chitroptala, Devi and Biluakhai - flow through the district.

While Mahanadi South Division is in control of Mahanadi and Chitroptola rivers, Devi and Biluakhai and their tributaries come under the jurisdiction of Jagatsinghpur Irrigation Division.

The major weak points, identified along embankments of Devi and Biluakhai rivers are Nachipur, Narapari, Beherashai, Mundilo, Ghadimula, Gapada Gheri, Eksudha, Patenigaon, Salanti Korua Gheri, Kolar, Salagaon, Phulhar, Belabana, Tumbeswar, Angeswarpada, Bachalo, Bhandishai and Sikhar.

Similarly, five km stretch on the embankment from Balikani to Khosal and Termanpur to Manijanga along Mahanadi river and several other spots on the embankments of Mahanadi and Chitroptala rivers in Kujang and Tirtol have also been identified as vulnerable points.

Though lakhs of rupees have been spent on its repairing and maintenance, there has been no improvement in the situation.

This apart, breaches created on the embankments during floods last year are yet to be repaired.Locals said there are many vulnerable points on the embankments of Devi and Biluakhai rivers which are yet to be repaired though the rainy season has arrived.

Moreover, there has been no proper survey for identification of vulnerable points. In the past, large-scale irregularities were reported during repair of breaches.

The district administration should form a high-level committee to locate weak points along the embankments at the earliest, they said.

On June 20, Chief Engineer (River Embankment Protection) Sunil Nayak, accompanied by Superintending Engineer of Water Resources department, Baleswarnath Sahoo and Executive Engineer, Irrigation Division Umakant Mohanty visited Daleighai and other vulnerable points on embankments in Biridi block.

They held talks with local engineers to strengthen the river embankments and take necessary measures to control floods.

It was decided to stock 275 cubic metres of sand and 15,000 empty bag at Daleighai section office, 400 cubic metre of sand and 30,000 empty bags at Sankharishai section and 400 cubic metre of sand and 15,000 bags at Balia section office to tackle floods. 

Nayak directed all junior and assistant engineers not to take leave during the monsoon.

The team of engineers also visited Machgaon canal embankment and took stock of the situation.

