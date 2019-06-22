Nine years on, construction of Cuttack's second deer park yet to begin

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Despite Odisha High Court’s order and Central Zoo Authority (CZA)’s warning, construction of a second deer park, proposed nine years ago, is yet to take off.

The present deer park at Madhusudan Nagar in Tulasipur, established in 1981, is wallowing in neglect of the district administration and Cuttack Municipal Corporation.

Established across 2.5 acres of land with only five deer, the park now has a population of 212.

This has created spatial issues, restricting movement of animals inhabiting the park. As per CZA norms, only 15 deer can be accommodated in 2.5 acres.

Local activists have been expressing their concern over the space alleging that the civic body has failed to maintain the habitat which is over-congested now.

“The deer are living in captive-like condition. Adequate space and a forest-like environment should be ensured,” said local resident Amarjyoti Nayak.

The overcrowding in the park led the authorities to earmark 57 acres of land near Munduli for the second deer park in 2017.

But it is yet to be handed over to the district administration.

Acting on a writ petition, the Odisha High Court had directed the CMC to set up second deer park in 2010. The petition had alleged that overcrowding of the park had resulted in frequent deaths of deer.

The CZA had also warned the CMC of cancelling the licence if the civic authorities failed to provide adequate space and proper environment for the deer population.

Following the High Court order, the CMC initiated the proposal in this regard.

“We will able to make a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the second deer park only after availing the land,” said CMC Commissioner Sarat Chandra Nayak.

While the proposal for the second park is hanging fire, the cyclone Fani has wreaked havoc in the present park.

More than 11 huge trees have been uprooted and wire fences and supporting pillars destroyed in the extremely severe storm. This apart, the fence segregating male and female deer has been broken.