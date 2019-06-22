Home States Odisha

Nine years on, construction of Cuttack's second deer park yet to begin

The present deer park at Madhusudan Nagar in Tulasipur, established in 1981, is wallowing in neglect of the district administration and CMC.

Published: 22nd June 2019 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2019 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

A group of deer drinking water at deer park in Cuttack.

A group of deer drinking water at deer park in Cuttack. ( File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Despite Odisha High Court’s order and Central Zoo Authority (CZA)’s warning, construction of a second deer park, proposed nine years ago, is yet to take off.

The present deer park at Madhusudan Nagar in Tulasipur, established in 1981, is wallowing in neglect of the district administration and Cuttack Municipal Corporation.

Established across 2.5 acres of land with only five deer, the park now has a population of 212.

This has created spatial issues, restricting movement of animals inhabiting the park. As per CZA norms, only 15 deer can be accommodated in 2.5 acres.

Local activists have been expressing their concern over the space alleging that the civic body has failed to maintain the habitat which is over-congested now.

“The deer are living in captive-like condition. Adequate space and a forest-like environment should be ensured,” said local resident Amarjyoti Nayak.

The overcrowding in the park led the authorities to earmark 57 acres of land near Munduli for the second deer park in 2017.

But it is yet to be handed over to the district administration.

Acting on a writ petition, the Odisha High Court had directed the CMC to set up second deer park in 2010. The petition had alleged that overcrowding of the park had resulted in frequent deaths of deer.

The CZA had also warned the CMC of cancelling the licence if the civic authorities failed to provide adequate space and proper environment for the deer population.

Following the High Court order, the CMC initiated the proposal in this regard.

“We will able to make a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the second deer park only after availing the land,” said CMC Commissioner Sarat Chandra Nayak. 

While the proposal for the second park is hanging fire, the cyclone Fani has wreaked havoc in the present park. 
More than 11 huge trees have been uprooted and wire fences and supporting pillars destroyed in the extremely severe storm. This apart, the fence segregating male and female deer has been broken. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Cuttack Cuttack deer park Cuttack second deer park
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
Bengali actress and newly-elected MP Nusrat Jahan got married to her businessman beau Nikhil Jain in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum, on 19 June 2019. Check out pictures of the lovely bride on her big day! (Photos | Instagram/ Twitter)
Inside newly-elected MP and Bengali actress Nusrat Jahan's dream wedding in Turkey
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp