Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik counsels new state civil service officers 

CM Naveen Patnaik handing over appointment letters to a civil service officer

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday advised the newly-recruited Odisha civil services officers to be prudent to solve the problems of people and deliver public services.

People are at the centre of all governance initiatives and there are many flagship programmes to bring visible changes in the lives of people, Naveen said while distributing appointment letters to the State civil service officers of 2017 batch.

The civil service examination was conducted by Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC).

Of 102 successful candidates, 42 are women and four belong to people with disabilities category. While 36 candidates have joined Odisha Administrative Service (OAS), nine were posted in Odisha Police Service (OPS) and 24 in Odisha Finance Service (OFS).

Similarly, three candidates have joined Odisha Cooperative Service, 20 Odisha Revenue Service and 14 Odisha Tax and Accounts Service.

Stating that 3-T mantra (technology, transparency and teamwork to bring about transformation) is the governance mechanism of Odisha Government, the Chief Minister another ‘T’ (time) has been added to it.

“Time is most crucial factor which nobody can ignore. I am sure, all of you (officers) will diligently handle the issues and measure up to the expectations of people,” he added.

