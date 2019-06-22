Home States Odisha

Odisha government lends helping hand to SHGs for mushroom cultivation

220 WSHG members will be selected with the help of Women and Child Development and Mission Shakti for carrying out farming activities commercially.

Published: 22nd June 2019 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2019 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

mushrooms

For representational purposes (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: In order to financially empower the members of women self-help groups (WSHGs), the district horticulture department has decided to impart training on vegetable and mushroom farming to them and provide subsidy for cultivation.

In the first phase, 220 WSHG members will be selected with the help of Women and Child Development and Mission Shakti for carrying out farming activities commercially.

The selected women will be imparted necessary training along with financial support, said Ranjan Kumar Dasmohapatra, Deputy Director of Horticulture.

The department will provide Rs 20,000 per hectare (ha) for vegetable cultivation and Rs 40,000 per unit for mushroom farming.

Nearly Rs 1 lakh is required to set up a  mushroom production unit. The amount will be given to the growers after production.

As per the plan, 140 women will be engaged in vegetable cultivation and the rest 80 WSHG members will take up mushroom farming, he added.

Depending on the response and output, the project would be extended further. This apart, the department will provide marketing linkage for women farmers to sell their produce.

There is also a plan to set up cold storage of 5,000 tonne capacity at Bamra.

Work on Bamra project will begin after the facility at Goudpali village in Jujomura block becomes operational.

The department has also engaged local farmers for growing seasonal fruits at different times. In the ensuing kharif season, the department has decided to plant mango, guava, litchis and cashew trees across the district.

Earlier this year, the state government had announced interest-free loans of up to Rs 3 lakh for around six lakh WSHGs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha government scheme Odisha self help groups Odisha SHGs Odisha mushroom cultivation
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
Bengali actress and newly-elected MP Nusrat Jahan got married to her businessman beau Nikhil Jain in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum, on 19 June 2019. Check out pictures of the lovely bride on her big day! (Photos | Instagram/ Twitter)
Inside newly-elected MP and Bengali actress Nusrat Jahan's dream wedding in Turkey
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp