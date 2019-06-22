Home States Odisha

Odisha minister faces flak for calling himself 'God', CM Naveen Patnaik 'Lord Jagannath'

Registering strong protests against Sudam Marandi's statement, the servitors of Haribaldev Jew temple said that the MLA would be 'punished by Lord Jagannath.'

Published: 22nd June 2019 04:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2019 04:28 PM   |  A+A-

Odisha minister Sudam Marandi (Photo | Twitter)

Odisha minister Sudam Marandi (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

MAYURBHANJ: Odisha's Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Sudam Marandi on Friday drew flak for calling himself "God" and equating Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik with Lord Jagannath.

Marandi's remark, which has offended the servitors of Haribaldev Jew temple at Baripada, is being circulated widely on social media.

At a meeting on Wednesday, Marandi said that the servitors, who had begun a 'padayatra' (foot march) from Baripada to Naveen Niwas (Bhubaneswar) for the fulfilment of their eight demands, should have held a meeting with him first. Notably, the march was later withdrawn.

The Bangiriposi MLA had actually implied that since he is their elected leader, the servitors should have met him first. And even if their issues were not taken care of, they should have met the Odisha Chief Minister.

Registering strong protests against Marandi's statement, servitors of Haribaldev Jew temple, Kameswar Tripathy and Arun Mishra, said the MLA will be "punished by Lord Jagannath".

Baripada MLA Prakash Soren too hit out at Marandi, saying the minister has become arrogant. "This is not right. A person cannot be a god. People are very poor here. They do not even get basic medical facilities. How can he call himself God? He has become arrogant," Soren said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik Sudam Marandi Lord Jagannath
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
India held their nerve to remain unbeaten at World Cup 2019 | AP
Shami hat-trick helps India survive Afghanistan World Cup scare
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp