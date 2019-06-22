Odisha's Salepur rape, murder case trial on June 27

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Special POCSO Court and Third Additional Sessions Court presided over by Bandana Kar on Friday fixed June 27 as the next date for trial in Salepur minor girl rape and murder case.

A new date has been fixed as examination of the Investigating Officer (IO) remained incomplete.

The IO and Inspector-in-charge of Salepur police station Debendranath Mallick was cross-examined by the counsel of the accused.

As part of the trial, 21 witnesses for the prosecution have been examined and cross-examined so far.

It may be recalled that a six-year-old girl was raped in a village under Salepur police limits on April 21, 2018.

She was taken to SCB Medical College and Hospital where she succumbed eight days later. The case was converted into rape and murder.