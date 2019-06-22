Home States Odisha

Odisha's Salepur rape, murder case trial on June 27

It may be recalled that a six-year-old girl was raped in a village under Salepur police limits on April 21, 2018.

Published: 22nd June 2019 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2019 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

child rape

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Special POCSO Court and Third Additional Sessions Court presided over by Bandana Kar on Friday fixed June 27 as the next date for trial in Salepur minor girl rape and murder case.

A new date has been fixed as examination of the Investigating Officer (IO) remained incomplete.

The IO and Inspector-in-charge of Salepur police station Debendranath Mallick was cross-examined by the counsel of the accused.

As part of the trial, 21 witnesses for the prosecution have been examined and cross-examined so far.

It may be recalled that a six-year-old girl was raped in a village under Salepur police limits on April 21, 2018.

She was taken to SCB Medical College and Hospital where she succumbed eight days later. The case was converted into rape and murder.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Salepur Salepur rape case Salepur case trial
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
Bengali actress and newly-elected MP Nusrat Jahan got married to her businessman beau Nikhil Jain in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum, on 19 June 2019. Check out pictures of the lovely bride on her big day! (Photos | Instagram/ Twitter)
Inside newly-elected MP and Bengali actress Nusrat Jahan's dream wedding in Turkey
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp