Pass percentage of Odisha Class 12 CHSE 2019 results lower than last year

BHUBANESWAR: The pass percentage of students in the annual Plus II Arts and Commerce examinations conducted by Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) has dropped by around 2.65 per cent this year compared to last year.

The total pass percentage in Arts stream is 65.89 per cent against 68.79 per cent last year while Commerce registered a pass percentage of 70.26 per cent against 72.26 per cent last year.

Announcing the results here on June 21, School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Das said a total of three students in Arts and 31 students in Commerce scored above 90 per cent.

In both the streams, girls have outshone boys, he added. Out of a total of 2,31,150 students who took the Plus Two Arts exam, 1,52,323 were successful.

Out of 57,442 boys, 55.80 per cent were successful while out of 94,882 girls, pass per cent was 73.99 per cent.

Similarly, in Commerce, out of 26,794 students, 18,826 students were successful. 11,738 boys (67.91 per cent) passed while 7,088 (74.52 per cent) girls cleared the exams.

Shivani Priyadarshini Patri from Sailabala Women’s HS School, Cuttack scored the highest with 545 marks in Arts, while Laxmi Agarwal from Keonjhar HS School topped Commerce stream with 570 marks.

In Arts, Balasore remained at the top with 75.67 per cent as pass out rate while Nabarangpur, with 47.46 per cent, remained at the bottom.

Likewise, in Commerce, Khurda with 86.89 per cent remained at top while Deogarh with 24.34 per cent was at bottom.

Two higher secondary schools in Arts and 25 higher secondary schools in Commerce scored 100 per cent result, while two higher secondary schools in Arts and four in Commerce registered nil result in the examinations.

The performance in Plus II vocational examinations remain unchanged.

52.62 per cent students cleared the examination this year against last year’s 52.61 per cent.The pass percentage of Plus Two Science stream, declared on June 3, also declined by 4.65 per cent from 76.98 per cent in 2018 to 72.33 per cent.

If the overall pass percentage of students in the three major streams - Science, Arts and Commerce - is considered, the total percentage of decline comes to 3.40 per cent, said CHSE sources.

