Physically challenged man accuses Semiliguda BDO of assault

The BDO, on the other hand, has filed a complaint against Khora alleging that the latter was creating nuisance in his office while an important meeting was underway.

Published: 22nd June 2019 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2019 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: A physically handicapped person was allegedly assaulted by Semiliguda Block Development Officer (BDO) Trinath Majhi in his office on June 20.

The local office on Friday began an inquiry into the incident. Chandan Khora, a resident of Musaguda village, had gone to the BDO’s office seeking pending fund that was sanctioned for construction of toilet under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

When he sought the money, the BDO allegedly hit him with an iron rod. 

Although Majhi clarified that an SHG is constructing toilet under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan in the village and money has already been transferred to bank account, Khora refused to buy the claim.

“He continued shouting outside the office,” the BDO claimed. Sunabeda SDPO Niranjan Behera said two FIRs were lodged in Semliguda police station and CCTV footage of the office will be verified to ascertain the allegation.

