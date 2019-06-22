Two arrested for raping minor in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Kalinga Nagar police on Friday arrested two youths on charges of raping a 16-year-old girl in Bengapatia village here.

The accused are 21-year-old Jitendra Jamuda of Ramathenga village and 22-year-old Sunil Jamuda of Baliapal village.

Though the incident took place in the night of June 16, it came to light after the girl’s aunt lodged a complaint with the police on June 20.

According to the complaint, the victim of Mahulidiha in Mayurbhanj district had come to her uncle’s house at Phuljhar village in Jajpur to spend her summer vacation.

She had gone to Bengapatia village near Duburi alone to witness Raja festival.

“Finding the victim alone, the accused duo lured her on the pretext of giving her fast food.

Later, the youths took her to a secluded place on their motorcycle and gang-raped her.

"After committing the crime, the accused dumped the girl near Duburi. Locals spotted the girl lying unconscious on the road and informed her uncle,” the complaint stated.

On being informed, the girl’s uncle and his family members reached the spot and admitted her to a local hospital.

After her recovery, the victim narrated her ordeal following which the complaint was filed against the accused.

Police said during interrogation, both the accused confessed to their crime.

They were remanded in judicial custody after their bail pleas were rejected.