Home States Odisha

Two arrested for raping minor in Odisha

The accused are 21-year-old Jitendra Jamuda of Ramathenga village and 22-year-old Sunil Jamuda of Baliapal village.

Published: 22nd June 2019 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2019 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

stop rape

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Kalinga Nagar police on Friday arrested two youths on charges of raping a 16-year-old girl in Bengapatia village here. 

The accused are 21-year-old Jitendra Jamuda of Ramathenga village and 22-year-old Sunil Jamuda of Baliapal village.

Though the incident took place in the night of June 16, it came to light after the girl’s aunt lodged a complaint with the police on June 20.

ALSO READ: Man arrested for raping minor daughter in Odisha

According to the complaint, the victim of Mahulidiha in Mayurbhanj district had come to her uncle’s house at Phuljhar village in Jajpur to spend her summer vacation.

She had gone to Bengapatia village near Duburi alone to witness Raja festival.

“Finding the victim alone, the accused duo lured her on the pretext of giving her fast food.

Later, the youths took her to a secluded place on their motorcycle and gang-raped her.

"After committing the crime, the accused dumped the girl near Duburi. Locals spotted the girl lying unconscious on the road and informed her uncle,” the complaint stated.

On being informed, the girl’s uncle and his family members reached the spot and admitted her to a local hospital.

After her recovery, the victim narrated her ordeal following which the complaint was filed against the accused.

Police said during interrogation, both the accused confessed to their crime.

They were remanded in judicial custody after their bail pleas were rejected.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha rape cases Odisha crime Odisha crime cases
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
Bengali actress and newly-elected MP Nusrat Jahan got married to her businessman beau Nikhil Jain in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum, on 19 June 2019. Check out pictures of the lovely bride on her big day! (Photos | Instagram/ Twitter)
Inside newly-elected MP and Bengali actress Nusrat Jahan's dream wedding in Turkey
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp