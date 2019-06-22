Home States Odisha

Two trampled to death by elephants in Odisha's Angul

Irate Angul residents staged a protest demanding measures by the forest official in driving away animals from their village.

Published: 22nd June 2019 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2019 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka_elephant_Ranga

For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Two persons were trampled to death by elephants in separate places under Kaniha forest range in the district on Thursday.

The deceased are Sudhakar Mahanty and Deb Samal of Suleipal village. 

Mahanty was spraying pesticides in his farm field when the elephant attacked him. Mahanty was admitted to Talcher hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Similarly, Samal had gone to the local forest when he was attacked by the elephant. He died on the spot and his body was spotted by the villagers on Friday.

ALSO READ: Jharkhand elephants wreak havoc in Odisha's Balasore villages

Irate villagers staged a protest demanding measures by the forest official in driving away the animals from their village area.

Forest officials pacified them and released compensation to the kin of the victims.

Forest officials said, “Two elephants had strayed into our village forest on Thursday. Steps are being taken to chase away the animals.”

Lightning claims woman, son

A woman and her son were killed after being struck by lightning at Rantulei village.

Bahil Baldar, a migrant worker from Maharashtra, was staying in a tent house along with her son Nandu when the lightning struck them.

They died on the spot. Angul police lodged an unnatural death case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Angul elephants rampage in Angul Odisha elephants Odisha elephant attacks
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
Bengali actress and newly-elected MP Nusrat Jahan got married to her businessman beau Nikhil Jain in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum, on 19 June 2019. Check out pictures of the lovely bride on her big day! (Photos | Instagram/ Twitter)
Inside newly-elected MP and Bengali actress Nusrat Jahan's dream wedding in Turkey
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp