Two trampled to death by elephants in Odisha's Angul

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Two persons were trampled to death by elephants in separate places under Kaniha forest range in the district on Thursday.

The deceased are Sudhakar Mahanty and Deb Samal of Suleipal village.

Mahanty was spraying pesticides in his farm field when the elephant attacked him. Mahanty was admitted to Talcher hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Similarly, Samal had gone to the local forest when he was attacked by the elephant. He died on the spot and his body was spotted by the villagers on Friday.

Irate villagers staged a protest demanding measures by the forest official in driving away the animals from their village area.

Forest officials pacified them and released compensation to the kin of the victims.

Forest officials said, “Two elephants had strayed into our village forest on Thursday. Steps are being taken to chase away the animals.”

Lightning claims woman, son

A woman and her son were killed after being struck by lightning at Rantulei village.

Bahil Baldar, a migrant worker from Maharashtra, was staying in a tent house along with her son Nandu when the lightning struck them.

They died on the spot. Angul police lodged an unnatural death case.