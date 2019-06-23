966 schools in Odisha to be shut down for poor student strength

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has decided to close down 966 primary schools where the student strength is less than 10 in the current academic session.

The students of these schools will be enrolled to the nearby schools.

The reports of poor enrolment at the elementary level has raised concern at a time when the state government is implementing various schemes like mid-day meal (MDM), free uniform and textbooks to enhance student strength.

ALSO READ: Now, over 200 government aided schools face closure in southern Odisha

According to sources, student strength in government schools has come down by at least eight lakh in the last one decade.

School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Das, however, said efforts are on to ensure that no child is left out from being enrolled in the school.

As further incentive, the department will provide transport allowance of Rs 6,000 per year to each student who will be admitted in a new school.

The Minister, however, clarified that the allowance will be subject to attendance of the student and distance from his home to the school.

The allowance will be paid to a student whose attendance will be 75 per cent and above and the distance of the school more than one km.

ALSO READ: 28 primary schools with less than 10 students to be closed in Odisha's Kalahandi

Similarly, an allowance of Rs 400 will be paid to student having 50 per cent to 74 per cent attendance and Rs 300 for 30 per cent to 50 per cent.

The total allowance, however, will be paid for 10 months not exceeding Rs 6,000, the Minister said.

School and Mass Education Secretary PK Mohapatra said the aid will be directly deposited in the accounts of the parents of these children.

Due to poor enrolment of students the government had taken a similar step last year closing down hundreds of schools which included 54 primary schools in Khurda district.

Of these 54 schools, nine were located in Bhubaneswar.