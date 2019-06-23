Home States Odisha

966 schools in Odisha to be shut down for poor student strength

According to sources, student strength in Odisha's government schools has come down by at least eight lakh in the last one decade. 

Published: 23rd June 2019 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2019 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

school closure

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has decided to close down 966 primary schools where the student strength is less than 10 in the current academic session.

The students of these schools will be enrolled to the nearby schools.

The reports of poor enrolment at the elementary level has raised concern at a time when the state government is implementing various schemes like mid-day meal (MDM), free uniform and textbooks to enhance student strength.

ALSO READ: Now, over 200 government aided schools face closure in southern Odisha

According to sources, student strength in government schools has come down by at least eight lakh in the last one decade. 

School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Das, however, said efforts are on to ensure that no child is left out from being enrolled in the school.

As further incentive, the department will provide transport allowance of Rs 6,000 per year to each student who will be admitted in a new school.

The Minister, however, clarified that the allowance will be subject to attendance of the student and distance from his home to the school.

The allowance will be paid to a student whose attendance will be 75 per cent and above and the distance of the school more than one km.

ALSO READ: 28 primary schools with less than 10 students to be closed in Odisha's Kalahandi 

Similarly, an allowance of Rs 400 will be paid to student having 50 per cent to 74 per cent attendance and Rs 300 for 30 per cent to 50 per cent.

The total allowance, however, will be paid for 10 months not exceeding Rs 6,000, the Minister said. 

School and Mass Education Secretary PK Mohapatra said the aid will be directly deposited in the accounts of the parents of these children.

Due to poor enrolment of students the government had taken a similar step last year closing down hundreds of schools which included 54 primary schools in Khurda district.

Of these 54 schools, nine were located in Bhubaneswar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha schools shutdown Odisha school closure
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
India held their nerve to remain unbeaten at World Cup 2019 | AP
Shami hat-trick helps India survive Afghanistan World Cup scare
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp