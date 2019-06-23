Home States Odisha

Accountability, citizen-centric governance hallmark of my fifth term, says Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Naveen Patnaik asked government officials to concentrate on 5Ts - technology, teamwork, transparency and time leading to transformation.
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday maintained that accountability will be the hallmark of the administration in his fifth term to provide totally citizen-centric governance.

Addressing senior officials of the Government for the first time after assuming office, the Chief Minister said, “I write your performance appraisal reports.

"People write my performance appraisal report. I want a link between these two,” he said and added, “Both of us have to be accountable. I sincerely mean it.”

Stating that in this term he wants to focus on employment and value addition on a big scale comparable to the best in the world like Australia, South Korea and Singapore, Naveen said the State has reached a certain stage in development and governance from where it should take a leap to the next level.

“People are aspirational and that should motivate us to provide effective services,” he said.

The focus will be on bold industrialisation and world-class infrastructure, MSME clusters and Startup hubs, he said and added that efforts should be on to make the government’s policies the best in the country in every sector in which there is a potential.

“If the best in the country is providing X, let us do X Plus along with conducive microclimate,” he said.

Stating that the government will make a paradigm shift as regards services, the Chief Minister said, “It will be more and more towards self-certification. We will trust the goodness of people than the integrity of our process.”

The Chief Minister emphasised on implementation of 5Ts (technology, teamwork, transparency and time leading to transformation) in letter and spirit.

“I want all of you to identify services and processes wherein the first phase you want to implement 5Ts. Preferably, wherever there is citizen interface,” he said and added that the Chief Minister’s Office will directly monitor implementation of 5Ts.

Stating that the hallmark of good governance is citizen satisfaction, he asked, “Does Health Department take any feedback from patients admitted in government hospitals? What is their level of satisfaction?”

Referring to several services with direct interface with the people, he said, “Does Transport Department take feedback from young people who get licences? Do we know what is the experience of thousands of citizens who go to the Tehsil offices ?”

The Chief Minister also asked about the feeling of the citizens about development authorities, experience of rural housing beneficiaries with Government and sub-registrar offices. 

He said all these offices exist for citizens and are run with their money. What is the level of citizen satisfaction in these offices, he asked and directed the officials to look at all services from the citizen’s point of view.

