Baripada municipality constructs toilet worth Rs 6 lakh, unlikely to be used by people due to lack of easy access

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Public toilets are a far cry in villages and towns and the need for their construction has repeatedly been stressed by the government.

In such a situation, constructing toilets is not enough. It is also necessary to ensure they are put to good use.

Baripada Municipality seems to have gone overboard in its zeal to construct one such facility on the roof of a two-storey market complex building in front of the government bus stand.

The toilet, which is unlikely to be used by people due to its lack of easy access, has been built at a whopping cost of Rs 6,63,200.

The construction of the toilet was started on July 19 last year and completed on January 21 this year. The project’s redundancy is evident from the fact that the nearest toilet is less than 100 metres away from it.

Moreover, it is not convenient for the elderly and differently-abled to climb the stairs to access it.

Locals said the amount spent on construction of the toilet, which is covered by tin sheets and has two fibre doors, is unjustified.

They said the total cost of the project would not be more than Rs 1 lakh. They alleged a scam in the project which has not yet been inaugurated by any official or elected representative.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Kalinga Keshari Jena has demanded a probe into allegations of misappropriation of funds for construction of the toilet.

“We will bring this to the notice of the Executive Officer of the municipality soon and ask the authorities concerned how much was spent on the project,” he said.

Baripada Municipality Executive Officer Saroj Kumar Dash said necessary action will be taken after the civic body officials visit the spot where the toilet has been constructed.