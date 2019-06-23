Home States Odisha

Child marriage foiled in Odisha's Sambalpur 

Social experts feel that minor girls or their families are being influenced or forced to marry against their wishes and then sent to states with low sex ratio.

Published: 23rd June 2019 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2019 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

child marriage

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The Childline unit of Rairakhol along with police foiled a child marriage at Batgaon village on June 21. 

Sources said Harijan Samaj president Sesadeb Naik and a few others had filed a complaint at Naktideul police station stating that a minor girl is being married off by her parents.

Later, Childline convenor Sanjay Sagar and Naktideul Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) along with a police team went to the girl’s house where they verified her age based on her school certificate.

Later, the Childline officials counselled the girl’s parents. Sagar said such cases have become common in Jamankira, Rengali, Jujomura and nearby blocks. 

This has raised concerns of alleged trafficking of minor girls in the guise of child marriage.

ALSO READ: Child marriage stopped in Odisha

In December last year, the Childline had foiled the marriage of five minor girls in a mass ceremony. This year, five child marriages have been foiled by Childline till date.

A few social experts feel that minor girls or their families are being influenced or forced to marry against their wishes and then sent to states with low sex ratio.

District Social Welfare Officer Gitanjali Rath said Anganwadi workers have been directed to collect inputs in this regard at the grassroots level. 

While new measures to curb child marriages are still underway, as per Child Marriage Restraint Act, people involved in such cases are liable to pay a fine of Rs 1 lakh and imprisonment for two years. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Sambalpur Odisha child marriage cases Sambalpur child marriage cases Childline
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
India held their nerve to remain unbeaten at World Cup 2019 | AP
Shami hat-trick helps India survive Afghanistan World Cup scare
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp