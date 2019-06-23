Home States Odisha

Fourth Saturday declared holiday for Odisha government employees

The order also stated that daily working hours of government offices now onwards will also be 10 am to 5.30 pm with 30 minutes lunch break from 1.30 pm to 2 pm. 

Published: 23rd June 2019 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2019 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi with Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government has declared fourth Saturday of every month a general holiday for its employees with immediate effect.

The office memorandum of the General Administration (GA) Department issued in this regard on Saturday stated that the first half of every fourth Saturday shall be devoted by the Heads of Offices at all levels for deliberating on implementation of government’s effective public service delivery formula ‘Five Ts-Technology, Teamwork, Transparency and Time leading to Transformation’ and innovative ideas for progress and development of the state.

The order also stated that daily working hours of government offices now onwards will also be 10 am to 5.30 pm with 30 minutes lunch break from 1.30 pm to 2 pm. 

The government has, however, clarified that the revised working hours will not be applicable to vacation departments such as School and Mass Education and Higher Education.

The GA Department stated that both the decisions have been taken to improve efficiency in administration and make it more citizen-centric.

