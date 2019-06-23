Fresh row over Odisha's Rath Yatra live telecast controversy

Home States Odisha

PURI: Sri Jagannath Temple Chief Administrator P K Mohapatra on Saturday asked TV channels, which intend to telecast the upcoming Rath Yatra live, to donate Rs 10 lakh each to the temple fund. Sources, however, said none of the channel heads agreed to the proposal.

At a meeting here, Mohapatra approached the heads of each TV channel individually and asked them to donate the amount.

The meeting came in the backdrop of a recent tender bid invited by the temple to award telecast rights of the annual car festival to the highest bidder.

Seven channels had participated in the process and the highest bid was Rs 54 lakh.

The temple administration had justified the move by stating that TV channels earn lakhs from advertisements during the telecast.

It said those channels that telecast the festival without commercial breaks need not pay.

However, this had evoked criticism from various circles and the proposal was not even approved by the temple managing body.

The management had clarified that no money would be collected from TV channels which telecast the festival live and they would be persuaded to donate generously to the temple fund from their earnings.

As many as seven TV channel officials attended the meeting.

Money matters

  • Temple Chief Administrator P K Mohapatra approached the heads of each TV channel individually and asked them to donate

  • None of the channel heads agreed to the proposal and said they will consider it later

  • The management had clarified that TV channels which telecast the festival live would be persuaded to donate generously to the temple fund from their earnings

