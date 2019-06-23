Hyderabad-Guwahati Indigo flight diverted after passenger tries to open door

Home States Odisha

The flight landed at BPIA at 6.10 am and the unruly passenger, identified as 20-year-old Irshad Ali, was asked to deboard the plane along with his friend Abdul Karim.

IndiGo

Image of Indigo flight used for representational purpose (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: An IndiGo flight from Hyderabad to Guwahati was diverted to Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) here on Sunday morning due to unruly behaviour of a passenger.

The flight landed at BPIA at 6.10 am and the unruly passenger, identified as 20-year-old Irshad Ali, was asked to deboard the plane along with his friend Abdul Karim. Later, the flight left the airport at 7.13 am.

“The passenger yelled and disobeyed instructions of the crew members. He also stood up on his seat,” said BPIA Director Suresh Chandra Hota.

Officials of the airline said some passengers and Karim restrained Ali from creating further disturbance until the aircraft landed at BPIA.

On being informed, the quick response team (QRT) team of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) rushed to the spot.

CISF officials said Ali was initially not willing to deboard the plane. But later, he was forced to get down and handed over to Airport police.

Police sent Ali to Capital where the doctors informed that his mental health condition was not stable. Airport IIC Umakanta Pradhan said, “Ali is in hospital now.

"We have informed his family members and they will be arriving here to take him back. As his mental health condition is not stable, no legal proceedings will be initiated against him.”

Sources said Ali works in an ice-cream parlour in Pune and was going to home to Guwahati via Hyderabad.

