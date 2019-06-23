Home States Odisha

Jindal Steel gives Rs 3 crore to Odisha CM Relief Fund

JSPL's Chairman Naveen Jindal handed over a cheque of Rs three crore to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the state secretariat here on Saturday, a company statement said.

Published: 23rd June 2019 02:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2019 02:13 PM   |  A+A-

A Fani-hit house in Odisha.

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) has given Rs three crore to the Odisha Chief Minister Relief Fund to support the government's relief and restoration work after cyclone Fani hit the state.

"JSPL, as a responsible corporate of the country has always stood with the people affected by natural calamities.

In this difficult time, we stand in solidarity with the people and Government of Odisha for the rebuilding the cyclone-affected areas," said Jindal after handing over the cheque.

He appreciated Odisha Chief Minister's effort in saving lives during the cyclone and relief and restoration work aftermath.

JSPL, through its CSR arm JSPL Foundation, had also provided one lakh cooked meals to the victims of cyclone Fani from May 10 to 19 at Puri, in coordination with the district administration, it said.

The TRB Iron Ore Mines of JSPL at Tensa had provided 50,000 litres of drinking water and its Angul unit had also supplied cement and construction material for repair of public buildings, it added.

TAGS
Jindal Steel Odisha CM Cyclone Fani
