Monsoon covers entire Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: A day after southwest monsoon arrived in Odisha, it further advanced and covered the entire State on June 22.

In the last 24 hours, rainfall occurred at most places while heavy rainfall was reported at isolated locations. Talcher recorded maximum rainfall of 20 mm, followed by Jharsuguda at 12.2 mm and Paradip 12 mm.

The low pressure over north-west Bay of Bengal and adjoining area of West Bengal, which supported the advancement of monsoon towards the state, now lies over interior Odisha, adjoining areas of Jharkhand and North Chhattisgarh.

Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre officials said the system is expected to move in the next 24 hours, following which the intensity of rainfall activity will reduce in the state.

“Light to moderate rainfall or thundershower activities are expected to occur at many places in interior Odisha and at a few places in coastal parts of the State on Sunday,” Director, Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, HR Biswas said.