Now, over 200 government aided schools face closure in southern Odisha

RAYAGADA: In southern Odisha districts of Rayagada, Malkangiri and Koraput, 253 Government-run schools will be closed down from the current academic session for having less than 10 students each.

A decision on closure of schools with less than 10 students was taken by School and Mass Education Department.

Merger of such schools would improve the teaching facility, while the schools would have a good strength of both students and teachers.

As many as 139 schools in Rayagada district would be closed. While such schools were earlier identified by a committee formed by the department, the District Education Officer (DEO) and District Project Coordinator (DPC) of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) have directed the officials concerned to ascertain the actual status of the schools and submit a report.

A majority of such schools are in interior pockets of the tribal-dominated district.

The DPC in charge of SSA, Anasthesia Kerketta said students of these schools will be enrolled in nearby schools and teachers transferred to schools which do not have adequate teachers.

In Koraput district, the DEO Pramod Panda has recognised 90 primary schools in 14 blocks that have 10 or less students.

“Under the new arrangement, 90 teachers and 400 students will be shifted to other schools,” he said. Sources said most of these schools have adequate teachers but hardly any students.

Similarly in Malkangiri, 24 primary schools will be closed. Planning coordinator of District Primary Education Programme, Bijaylaxmi Choudhury said reasons for low enrolment of students are many.

“People here prefer to send their children to SC and ST Welfare Department managed residential schools instead of schools under School and Mass Education Department,” she said, adding that preference of private English medium schools is also on the rise.