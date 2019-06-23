Odisha government sanctions Rs 295 crore for infrastructure projects under OUIDF

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on June 22 approved 127 infrastructure projects worth Rs 295 crore for different urban local bodies (ULBs) under Odisha Urban Infrastructure Development Fund (OUIDF).

The projects were sanctioned at a meeting of OUIDF Board of Trustees held here under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi.

Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department, G Mathivathanan said the meeting approved LED lighting projects for 113 ULBs and reclamation of water bodies in five ULBs.

“The LED project proposal for 113 ULBs estimated at Rs 265 crore was approved. Other projects approved by the Board include, reclamation and peripheral development of 14 water bodies in five ULBs estimated at Rs 30 crore,” said Special Secretary Housing and Urban Development and CEO OUIDF Prem Kumar Jha after the meeting.

The Chief Secretary directed the Urban Development Department to focus on capacity building and revenue generating ability of ULBs.

Emphasising on timely completion of the projects, he further directed to make the projects outcome oriented and assess their impact.

State Urban Development Agency (SUDA) was nominated as nodal agency to undertake capacity building activities of the personnel in 114 ULBs of the state.

Jha said the greenfield energy efficient streetlight projects have been helpful for expansion of street lighting in urban bodies.

The Board also reviewed progress of water supply projects at Gopalpur in Ganjam district, bulk water supply under public-private-partnership to NISER and IIT, energy efficient streetlight projects in five municipal corporations, market development projects in Sambalpur, Cuttack and Bhubaneswar, solid waste management project in Berhampur, sewerage treatment projects in Sambalpur and Rourkela and water body development projects in 11 different ULBs.

Additional Chief Secretary and Development Commissioner Asit Kumar Tripathy, Principal Secretary Finance Ashok Kumar Meena, BMC Commissioner and CEO Smart City Prem Choudhury and other senior officers participated.