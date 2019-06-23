Odisha's Rayagada municipality to provide separate bins to focus on waste separation at source

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA: In order to ensure segregation of waste at source, Rayagada Municipality has decided to provide a set of two bins to 16,632 households of the town.

Waste segregation at source was made mandatory by the Solid Waste Management Rules in 2016. The practice will be adopted in all the 24 wards of the town having a population of around one lakh.

This apart, the civic body has identified 12-acre land at Antariguda to set up a solid waste management plant.

As per the instruction of Housing and Urban Development department, training on garbage separation and solid waste management had been given to sanitation workers, members of women Self-Help Groups and other stakeholders earlier this month.

Municipality Executive Officer Sachidanand Satpathy said stress has been laid on segregation of wet (green bin) and dry (blue bin) wastes at source.

Residents are being sensitised to use the twin bins properly and cooperate with the women SHGs and sanitation workers.

At present, 12 vehicles with separated compartments for dry and wet waste are moving in different wards for collecting garbage, he added.

Similarly, desilting work of major drains has been going on in the town since mid-March and 12 officials have been engaged for its monitoring.

