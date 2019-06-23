Odisha's Rourkela government college suffers from dwindling faculty, declining standard

Home States Odisha

ROURKELA: Sundargarh district’s prestigious Rourkela Government College is struggling with a large number of vacant teaching and non-teaching posts.

The college currently manages with just 24 faculty members against the sanctioned posts of 61. 

In Plus Three, Mathematics department does not have a single faculty member against the sanctioned three posts. Against six posts each in Chemistry and English, five are vacant in each department.

In Odia, two of the four sanctioned posts are vacant while in Logic and Philosophy, one of the two posts is vacant.

The situation is similar in 14 other departments. While guest faculties are engaged every academic year, the arrangement does not suffice.

When it comes to non-teaching staff, 19 demonstrator posts are vacant against the need of 22. 

Started in 1961 as Rourkela Science College, renewal of the autonomous status of the college is pending from 2014.

The college’s National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) grade in 2002 was B and re-assessment is pending.

In the absence of a valid NAAC grade, the college has not received any grants from the University Grants Commission for the last three years.

Being a composite college, its campus also houses the Rourkela Government (Junior) College for Plus Two.

Against sanctioned posts of 25 faculty members in Plus Two, seven posts are vacant.

However, as per the increasing number of students and present syllabus, the junior college requires at least 32 faculty members. While the college also offers self-financing courses, these are managed by existing faculty members. 

Principal-in-charge Debendra Nath Behera said they have apprised the Department of Higher Education about vacancies.

Sources said the NAAC team had visited the campus earlier this year and recommended for filling up the vacant posts. 

Rourkela BJD MLA Sarada Parasad Nayak said the college has a combined strength of around 10,000 students and new infrastructure is being added regularly.

The state government has sanctioned Rs 22 crore for further development of the college, Nayak said, adding that the college deserves to be upgraded as a unitary university.

