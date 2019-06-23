Home States Odisha

Property of six miners to be seized who failed to deposit fine: Keonjhar Collector

By Express News Service

KEONJHAR: Keonjhar Collector Ashish Thakarey passed an order on June 22 to seize the movable and immovable properties of six mining leaseholders who had failed to deposit fine for violating mining norms.

The Collector asked the tehsildar-cum-executive magistrate concerned to seize the properties of the defaulting mining leaseholders within one month.

Deputy Director Joda Mining Circle L D Nayak said the six mining leaseholders are S D Sharma, BPME Ltd, BK Mohanty, BD Pattanayak under Joda Mining Circle and Basudev Agrawall and Narayani Sons under Keonjhar Mining Circle.

He said 31 mining firms of Keonjhar district were found to have violated norms pertaining to mining and environmental laws.

A fine of Rs 6,350 crore was imposed as penalty on 23 mining houses.

These companies did not pay the fine following which a certificate case was filed in Keonjhar Collector’s court under OPDR Act, 1962.

The hearing of the certificate case had started in April last year.

Eleven mining houses were issued notice to attend the Collector’s court on the day.

However, eight of them sent authorised persons to attend the court.

Comments

