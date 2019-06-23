Two arrested for murder of former Mahulpati sarpanch

Home States Odisha

Published: 23rd June 2019 07:19 AM

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Two persons were arrested on June 22 for their alleged involvement in the murder of former sarpanch of Mahulpati panchayat Dilip Sahu on June 21.

The accused, Sushant Sahu and his brother Srikant Sahu, are relatives of Dilip.

Sushant is husband of Ritu Sahu, the present sarpanch of the panchayat.

Police said the murder is a fallout of political enmity and relationship between the two families had worsened during the last panchayat election.

On Friday night, Dilip was on his way to Tureikela railway station when five persons, including Sushant and Srikant, attacked him with sharp weapons killing him on the spot.

Dilip’s family lodged a police complaint following which, the two brothers were arrested. Kantabanji SDPO Pradeep Mahapatra said efforts are on to arrest the three other accused. 

