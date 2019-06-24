Berhampur residents worried over poor drain work

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Despite tall claims of the Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) to streamline the city’s drainage system, 242.834 km kutcha drains are yet to be converted into pucca.

With the onset of monsoon, the half-constructed drains have emerged as a cause of concern for the locals.

Residents of the city alleged that drains continue to be clogged even as civic authorities are yet to initiate desilting process.

While Ganjam district has already started receiving monsoon rainfall, drains in posh areas like Tata Benz Chowk, Radio Station Chowk, Gajapatinagar and Gosaninuagaon in the city are yet to be cleaned.

On the other hand, residents in several areas where drain work has not been completed are releasing their household wastewater on the roads or vacant land.

The stagnant water has become breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Similarly, around 18 km laterite and 40 km earthen roads in the city are yet to be converted into concrete.

These roads are being managed by locals, but they face problems during rainy season.

Officials of BeMC said tenders for new roads and drains have already been finalised, but the construction was delayed due to the enforcement of Model Code of Conduct for General Elections.

The selected contractors have been asked to take up the construction on a war-footing, they added.

