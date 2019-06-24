Home States Odisha

Congress steps up ‘gift’ heat on BJD for supporting Ashwini Vaishnav's candidature for RS seat

Former Leader of Opposition Narasingh Mishra said perhaps this is for the first time in history that a ruling party has gifted a Rajya Sabha seat to the Opposition.

Published: 24th June 2019 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2019 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

ormer leader of the Opposition in Odisha Assembly Narasingh Mishra ( File Photo | EPS)

Former leader of the Opposition in Odisha Assembly Narasingh Mishra ( File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the debate over BJD’s support to BJP candidate for Rajya Sabha polls Ashwini Vaishnav continues, Congress on Sunday stepped up its criticism on the issue by alleging that in politics, nobody makes a ‘gift’ without a return.

Senior Congress leader and former Leader of Opposition Narasingh Mishra said perhaps this is for the first time in history that a ruling party has gifted a Rajya Sabha seat to the Opposition.

ALSO READ: Ashwini Vaishnav’s nomination to Rajya Sabha an open deal, says Dharmendra Pradhan

This is all the more surprising because the ruling BJD has more than adequate numbers to elect its nominees to the three vacant seats, he said.

In fact, the BJD was in a comfortable position as election to the three vacant Rajya Sabha seats will be held separately on July 5.

The BJD, which has 112 members in the Assembly including the Speaker, has a huge majority as BJP has only 23 MLAs followed by nine of Congress.

The Congress veteran also raised questions over making Vaishnav a Rajya Sabha candidate. 

Mishra wanted to know whether Vaishnav is a mine owner and if there is any complaint against him.

ALSO READ: Former IAS officer Ashwini Vaishnav nominated as BJP candidate for Rajya Sabha by-elections

“If there was any complaint against him, why was it not handed over to the CBI for investigation,” he asked.

Mishra also criticised Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for stating that the ‘gift’ of the Rajya Sabha seat will be beneficial for Odisha.

“Let him spell out what benefits the State will get by making Vaishav a Rajya Sabha member,” he said.

The Congress leader said as a state party, the BJD is not supposed to select a non-Odia to the Rajya Sabha. It means that there is no capable person in Odisha, he said.

The three Rajya Sabha seats in Odisha had fallen vacant following resignation of three BJD members Achyutanand Samant, Soumya Ranjan Patnaik and Pratap Deb.

While Samant was elected from Kandhamal Lok Sabha seat, Patnaik and Deb were elected from Khandapara and Aul Assembly segments in the recent elections. 

The BJD has nominated Amar Patnaik and Sasmit Patra to the two other vacant Rajya Sabha seats.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJD Rajya Sabha Rajya Sabha by elections Congress Odisha
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
Eight out of top 10 bestselling cars in India are Maruti's
Pakistan remain alive after a crucial win over South Africa | AP
South Africa knocked out of World Cup 2019 after Pakistan loss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp