Home States Odisha

Cuttack throws up stink as garbage piles up on roads

Adding to the sanitation mess, stray dogs and cattle rummaging through the garbage in search of food is also a regular sight on the streets in Cuttack.

Published: 24th June 2019 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2019 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

Cattle rummaging through a heap of garbage along a road in Cuttack.

Cattle rummaging through a heap of garbage along a road in Cuttack. ( Photo | EPS)

By Arabinda Panda
Express News Service

CUTTACK: Sanitation in the Millennium City has gone for a toss with heaps of unattended garbage strewn on roads and public places becoming a common sight in many parts of Cuttack.

Garbage dumps can be seen along the roads stretching from Seminary Chowk to Nua Rausapatana, Sutahat to Khatbin Sahi, Chandi Chowk to Stadium, Upper Telenga Bazaar to Purighat, Mahatab Road to Chhatra Bazaar and College Square to Ice factory.

This apart Ranihat medical road, main road under the foot overbridge near Badambadi, Mission Road, Chaudhury Bazar Maruti Mandap, Gaurishankar park and CDA Amba Tota too is littered with waste.

ALSO READ: Rain exposes shoddy drain work done by Cuttack Municipal Corporation

This is causing major inconvenience to local residents who are facing a harrowing time due to the stench emanating from the unattended garbage.

Adding to the sanitation mess, stray dogs and cattle rummaging through the garbage in search of food is also a regular sight on the streets in the city.

Citizens alleged that neither the roads are being cleaned nor the garbage lifted regularly.

Despite repeated complaints, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) is doing nothing to ensure cleanliness in the city, they claimed.

“The dustbin in our locality has been overflowing with garbage for the last three days. Moreover, the road has not been swept since the last few days,” said Akhay Rout a resident of Telenga Bazaar.

As the supervisors are not visiting Wards to check sanitation works, the door-to-door waste collection has become irregular in many areas.

Besides, many colonies and lanes don’t even have dustbin and the residents are forced to dump the household waste along the roads. This makes the locality stink besides polluting the environment. 

Worse still, garbage dumps have become breeding ground for mosquitoes, thereby increasing the risk of diseases like dengue. 

The civic body has failed to carry out waste management work and maintain sanitation properly in the city, alleged former corporator Girbala Behera. 

CMC Commissioner Sarat Chandra Nayak declined to comment on the matter. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Cuttack Cuttack sanitation
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
Eight out of top 10 bestselling cars in India are Maruti's
Pakistan remain alive after a crucial win over South Africa | AP
South Africa knocked out of World Cup 2019 after Pakistan loss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp