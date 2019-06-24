Cuttack throws up stink as garbage piles up on roads

Arabinda Panda By

CUTTACK: Sanitation in the Millennium City has gone for a toss with heaps of unattended garbage strewn on roads and public places becoming a common sight in many parts of Cuttack.

Garbage dumps can be seen along the roads stretching from Seminary Chowk to Nua Rausapatana, Sutahat to Khatbin Sahi, Chandi Chowk to Stadium, Upper Telenga Bazaar to Purighat, Mahatab Road to Chhatra Bazaar and College Square to Ice factory.

This apart Ranihat medical road, main road under the foot overbridge near Badambadi, Mission Road, Chaudhury Bazar Maruti Mandap, Gaurishankar park and CDA Amba Tota too is littered with waste.

This is causing major inconvenience to local residents who are facing a harrowing time due to the stench emanating from the unattended garbage.

Adding to the sanitation mess, stray dogs and cattle rummaging through the garbage in search of food is also a regular sight on the streets in the city.

Citizens alleged that neither the roads are being cleaned nor the garbage lifted regularly.

Despite repeated complaints, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) is doing nothing to ensure cleanliness in the city, they claimed.

“The dustbin in our locality has been overflowing with garbage for the last three days. Moreover, the road has not been swept since the last few days,” said Akhay Rout a resident of Telenga Bazaar.

As the supervisors are not visiting Wards to check sanitation works, the door-to-door waste collection has become irregular in many areas.

Besides, many colonies and lanes don’t even have dustbin and the residents are forced to dump the household waste along the roads. This makes the locality stink besides polluting the environment.

Worse still, garbage dumps have become breeding ground for mosquitoes, thereby increasing the risk of diseases like dengue.

The civic body has failed to carry out waste management work and maintain sanitation properly in the city, alleged former corporator Girbala Behera.

CMC Commissioner Sarat Chandra Nayak declined to comment on the matter.