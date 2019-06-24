Home States Odisha

Garbage raises stink in Odisha's Balimela

Balimela's archaic drainage system is no longer able to take the strain as even a single spell of rain causes flooding in its 12 wards.

Garbage strewn in the open in a locality in Balimela.

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: People entering Balimela town are greeted with sight of heaps of garbage strewn on roadside and overflowing drains.

The Notified Area Council’s failure to renovate the drains makes life miserable for people in the town.

Uncovered and overflowing drains have led to rise in cases of malaria, dengue and other diseases. The situation is worse in low-lying areas of the town.

Flooding of roads, overflowing drains and people wading through knee-deep water even on main thoroughfares is a common sight during monsoon.

Balimela NAC Executive Officer Krushna Chandra Rath said a council meeting would be held on Monday to take a decision on covering the drains.

He said shortage of labourers has been delaying the cleaning of drains in the town.
 

