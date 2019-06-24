Jeypore education department cautions parents against admitting children to unauthorised schools

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The district Education department has cautioned parents against admitting their children in unauthorised private schools.

About 108 private schools are running in the district with only 58 private schools receiving government’s permission for complying with the educational curriculum as per the norms.

Fifty other schools have been found to operate illegally without any certification from the State Education department.

Meanwhile, the district education office has appealed to all the parents to admit their children only in Government-recognised private schools in order to avert future complications for students.

The education office also decided to take stern action against private schools which are operating without government approval.

More than 15,000 students are studying in unauthorised private schools in the district.