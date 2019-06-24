Home States Odisha

Missing jail warder found dead in forest in Odisha

Family members of Sukanta Behera alleged that he was under pressure after a prisoner Bhagban Tudu, serving life sentence in a murder case, escaped from the jail on June 16.

Karanjia sub-jail, Odisha

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: The decomposed body of a jail warder, who was missing for the last four days, was found hanging from a sal tree in Kalikapur forest in Mayurbhanj district on June 23.

Sukanta Behera, warder of Karanjia sub-jail, was missing since June 18. Locals spotted Behera’s body in the morning and informed Karanjia police who rushed to spot and seized the body.

Police also seized a suicide note and bicycle of Behera. Later, Superintendent of Karanjia Sub-Jail Laxmidhar Murmu identified the body.

Meanwhile, family members of Behera alleged that he was under pressure after a prisoner Bhagban Tudu, serving life sentence in a murder case, escaped from the jail on June 16.

Murmu had verbally abused Behera after fleeing of the prisoner and threatened to take disciplinary action against him.

The suicide note also charged that the jail superintendent was responsible for his death, said Lipsha Behera, daughter of the deceased.

However, Murmu refuted the allegations and said, “I am not aware about the suicide note and its content. I never pressurise my staff, so I don’t know about the allegations mentioned in the letter. I had received a missing complaint from Behera’s family members on Saturday.”

Karanjia SDPO Narayan Nayak said the body has been sent to hospital for post-mortem and preliminary investigation revealed that pressure from the office is the reason behind Behera’s suicide.

Action will be taken after getting the autopsy report, he added.

On June 16, Tudu, who was assigned the work to look after the garden, managed to escape from the jail. Surprisingly, the incident occurred when the jail superintendent himself was supervising the inmates.

The matter came to light only after the jail authorities lodged a complaint at Karanjia police station in this connection on June 20. 

A local court in Jajpur had sentenced Tudu to undergo life imprisonment in connection with a murder case.

