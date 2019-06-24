Odisha BJP reviews membership drive plan

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With BJP planning to launch its membership drive from July 6 which will culminate in election of a new president for the state unit, the functionaries of the party on Sunday took a review of the preparation at district level.

A meeting chaired by state BJP president Basanta Panda decided to focus on the electoral booths where the party had not performed well.

“All the booths have been categorised as per the votes secured by party candidates in the recently-held General Elections. Special emphasis will be given to those booths where BJP secured less votes,” said membership drive in-charge and former MP Ananta Nayak.

Membership enrolment will be done both online and off-line. Special attention will be given to enrol students, youths, women and beneficiaries of Central welfare schemes.

For online enrolment, one has to give a missed call to 8980808080. The party will verify the caller and take necessary steps for their registration as a party member.

Maximum four persons could use a mobile phone for membership, Nayak said.

The membership drive will continue till August 10. The active membership drive will continue up to August 30.

All the district unit presidents and pravaris attended the meeting.