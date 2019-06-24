Odisha Home Department orders crackdown against coaching centres' unfair practices

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Home Department has asked the state police to launch a crackdown on coaching centres practising unfair means to lure students to join their institutions.

The order was issued by the Home department after Odisha Abhibhabak Mahasangha approached Development Commissioner and Home Secretary Asit Tripathy requesting him to take necessary action against coaching centres using ‘fake photos’ of students in advertisements to attract parents and their wards.

The Mahasangha alleged that some renowned coaching institutes are using photographs of some students with high ranks at national level examinations in their advertisements though these students were never admitted to their centres.

Taking a serious note of the issues raised by the parents’ body, the Home department has asked DGP Dr RP Sharma, authorities of School and Mass Education and Higher Education departments as well as the Twin City Commissionerate Police to take appropriate action against all such coaching centres.