Home States Odisha

South Eastern Railway equips its RLS railway sidings with advanced PWBS

SER sources said in next phase, all six functional railway sidings of KMC would be equipped with PWBS-RLS facilities to improve rake movement. 

Published: 24th June 2019 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2019 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

Railways, train

For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Chakradharpur Division of the South Eastern Railway (SER), which handles bulk iron ore dispatch from mining belts in Odisha and Jharkhand, has decided to equip all its rapid loading system (RLS) railway sidings with the advanced pre-weighment bin system (PWBS).

The fresh move envisages to substantially enhance availability and mobility of railway rakes cutting down rake detention time.

Till June 15, two each RLS railway sidings of Tata at Noamundi (Jharkhand) and Joda in Keonjhar (Odisha) have been equipped with PWBS.

The move came after Kolkata-based SER general manager PK Mishra and Chakradharpur Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Chhatrasal Singh closely analysed the reasons for unnecessary detention of rakes during a visit to one of the RLS sidings recently.

Senior divisional commercial manager Manish Pathak said Chakradharpur Division is the first to introduce this system in iron ore sector of Indian Railways.

In the earlier practice of weighing on motion weigh bridge (MWB), a train rake used to move at a speed of 10 km on the MWB and if there was overloading, the rake had to be returned for adjustment.

This used to inevitably detain the loaded and other rakes in the queue for 90-120 minutes. But the PWBS works on load cells hydraulically with computer command system, he added.

Pathak said a loading siding without PWBS if handles 10 rakes in a day, then it inevitably lose above 13 hours in rake detention.

But with the PWBS, two more rakes could be adjusted. The new initiative has improved rake availability with turnaround time in loading-release-loading cycle.

In near future, remaining RLS loading sidings would be equipped with the PWBS. The Indian Railways also plans to integrate PWBS-RLS sidings with Freight Operation and Information System (FOIS) under its Mission Raftaar, he added.

SER sources said in next phase, all six functional railway sidings of KMC would be equipped with PWBS-RLS facilities to improve rake movement. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha SER RLS PWBS
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
Eight out of top 10 bestselling cars in India are Maruti's
Pakistan remain alive after a crucial win over South Africa | AP
South Africa knocked out of World Cup 2019 after Pakistan loss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp