After decision to shut 966 schools, 14 vocational schools face closure in Odisha

While 14 higher secondary vocational schools have been planned to be shut down, admission to 26 schools has been held up for the current academic session.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After deciding to close 966 primary schools due to poor enrolment, the state government has planned to adopt a similar approach towards vocational schools.

While 14 higher secondary vocational schools have been planned to be shut down, admission to 26 schools has been held up for the current academic session.

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education has asked Odisha Computer Application Centre to block the admission procedure to these schools with immediate effect.

An official from the directorate said at least 14 out of 40 schools had zero enrolment for three consecutive academic sessions since 2016-17. 

The vocational higher secondary schools and erstwhile vocational junior colleges that have registered zero admission in the last three years are Hindole College at Khajuriakata in Dhenkanal, Paradeep College at Paradeep, Similiguda College at Similiguda in Koraput, Netaji Subash College at Tumudibandha, Malkangiri College, Balimela College in Malkangiri, Pendrani Mahavidyalaya at Umerkote, Belapahada College at Belpahad, Brajarajnagar College at Brajaraj Nagar, LN College at Jharsuguda, Govt Junior College and Gandhi Mahavidyalaya at Rourkela, PS College at Badgaon and Govt Junior College at Sundargarh.

In the remaining 26 schools where the rate of enrolment was below normal in 2018-19, the government has decided to withhold the admission process for the current year until further orders.

The student strength of each of these vocational schools was only two to three in the previous academic session.

The schools have, however, not been closed, the official clarified. 

They also said the government vocational schools are allowed to continue only if they have at least two trades with a minimum enrolment of eight students per trade.

However, for trades concerning computer techniques, the minimum student strength has to be 12, they said.

