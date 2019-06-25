Irate mob parades, tonsures inter-faith lovers in Odisha's Mayurbhanj

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: In yet another incident of social taboo related atrocity, a man and his girlfriend were beaten up, paraded and tonsured in Mayurbhanj district.

While the incident took place in Mandua village on Saturday night, Karanjia police began investigation on Monday.

The man in his early 30s had gone to Mandua to meet his girlfriend who was ailing for some days.

He belongs to Goda Sahi village under Karanjia police limits.

A group of youths barged into the girl’s house and dragged the two out.

They paraded them before tonsuring them in front of the villagers. They also made a video of the incident and released it on social media.

Receiving information, Karanjia police went to the village on Sunday morning and rescued the lovers. The woman registered a complaint against the accused youths.

SDPO of Karanjia police station Narayan Nayak said over 20 youths of Mandua village, who were involved in the incident, have been identified. A case has been registered and inquiry is on.