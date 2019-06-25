Man kills five-year-old son over suspicion in Odisha

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Suspecting fidelity of his wife, a daily labourer on Monday killed his five-year-old son by slitting his throat at Resettlement Colony under Bondamunda police limits here.

The 40-year-old Hondo Oram committed the heinous crime at around 6.30 am when his wife Sukho had gone out to take bath.

He confessed to have killed the boy as he suspected that he was not his legitimate son.

Oram alleged that after his marriage to Sokho six years back his wife developed relationship with another person of the area.

Since she conceived and gave birth to the baby, he had been suspecting it was not his son and spent all these years in mental agony.

Oram said last night he was again disturbed by such thoughts and in a fit of rage killed the boy. He has been arrested.