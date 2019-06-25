Home States Odisha

Murder convict killed by jail inmate in Odisha

A critically injured Pradhan was rushed to SCB Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared him dead, said the jail Superintendent.

Published: 25th June 2019 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2019 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

The deceased, Ramesh Chandra Pradhan

The deceased, Ramesh Chandra Pradhan

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A murder convict was allegedly killed on the premises of Choudwar Circle Jail by another prisoner following an altercation between the two on Monday.

The deceased is Ramesh Chandra Pradhan (55) of Tulasipur Matha Sahi under Bidanasi police limits in Cuttack while the accused is Jalandhar Samal of Sadeikana in Jagatsinghpur district. 

According to reports, Pradhan and Samal were part of the 42-member sweeping gang that was engaged in jail garden work when the latter picked up an argument with Pradhan at around 9.30 am.

Jail Superintendent Rabindra Nath Swain said Samal (35) picked up a fight with Pradhan while working in the garden.

As the argument intensified, Samal attacked Pradhan on the head with a spade. After Pradhan fell on the ground, Samal hacked his neck before the jail warders could intervene.

A critically injured Pradhan was rushed to SCB Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared him dead, said the jail Superintendent, adding an FIR in this regard was filed at Choudwar police station.

While jail warder Basidev Baskey has been suspended for negligence of duty, departmental proceeding has been initiated against in-charge Chief Warder Ramakant Mohanty, said Swain.

Meanwhile, the family members of Pradhan blamed the negligence of jail authority for his death. “Prima facie it appears that the inmate died after being attacked by another inmate.

Though jail warders and other inmates were present, they could not save him,” said Cuttack DCP Akhileswar Singh adding that the statements of eyewitnesses would be recorded for further action.

Ruling out gang war inside the jail, ADG, Prisons, Mahendra Pratap stated that an advisory would be issued to all jail authorities across the state asking them to be more vigilant besides keeping a close watch on the activities of inmates.

Pradhan (55), who was lodged in the jail since June, 2016, was serving five years’ rigourous imprisonment for the murder of his wife while Samal is serving life sentence since November, 2012.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha custodial torture Odisha custodial torture cases Odisha convict torture
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Bangladesh kept there chances of reaching the semi-finals alive. (Photo | AP)
Shakib's all-round performance keeps Bangladesh in the hunt for semi-finals
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
India's top 10 bestselling cars of May 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp