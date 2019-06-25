Murder convict killed by jail inmate in Odisha

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A murder convict was allegedly killed on the premises of Choudwar Circle Jail by another prisoner following an altercation between the two on Monday.

The deceased is Ramesh Chandra Pradhan (55) of Tulasipur Matha Sahi under Bidanasi police limits in Cuttack while the accused is Jalandhar Samal of Sadeikana in Jagatsinghpur district.

According to reports, Pradhan and Samal were part of the 42-member sweeping gang that was engaged in jail garden work when the latter picked up an argument with Pradhan at around 9.30 am.



Jail Superintendent Rabindra Nath Swain said Samal (35) picked up a fight with Pradhan while working in the garden.

As the argument intensified, Samal attacked Pradhan on the head with a spade. After Pradhan fell on the ground, Samal hacked his neck before the jail warders could intervene.

A critically injured Pradhan was rushed to SCB Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared him dead, said the jail Superintendent, adding an FIR in this regard was filed at Choudwar police station.

While jail warder Basidev Baskey has been suspended for negligence of duty, departmental proceeding has been initiated against in-charge Chief Warder Ramakant Mohanty, said Swain.

Meanwhile, the family members of Pradhan blamed the negligence of jail authority for his death. “Prima facie it appears that the inmate died after being attacked by another inmate.

Though jail warders and other inmates were present, they could not save him,” said Cuttack DCP Akhileswar Singh adding that the statements of eyewitnesses would be recorded for further action.

Ruling out gang war inside the jail, ADG, Prisons, Mahendra Pratap stated that an advisory would be issued to all jail authorities across the state asking them to be more vigilant besides keeping a close watch on the activities of inmates.

Pradhan (55), who was lodged in the jail since June, 2016, was serving five years’ rigourous imprisonment for the murder of his wife while Samal is serving life sentence since November, 2012.