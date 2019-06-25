Home States Odisha

New Odisha Assembly Speaker, new step, courtesy Lok Sabha

Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari will present the annual budget for 2019-20 in the house on June 28. The Appropriation Bill will be passed on July 31. 

Published: 25th June 2019 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2019 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Legislative Assembly

Odisha Legislative Assembly

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: At the all-party meeting, convened by Assembly Speaker Surya Narayan Patro, it was decided to discuss cyclone Fani and its aftermath, the law and order situation in the state and problems faced by farmers.

A new initiative of the state assembly, following the tradition of the Lok Sabha to ensure smooth conduct of the session, was conducted on the eve of the first session of the 16th Assembly which begins Tuesday.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha, Government chief whip Pramila Mallik, Leader of Congress Legislature Party Narasingh Mishra, senior BJP legislators Jay Narayan Mishra and Pradipta Naik and former minister and senior BJD MLA Debi Prasad Mishra attended the meeting.

The Opposition political parties requested the Speaker to revive the system of two adjournment motions to be discussed in the Assembly in every working.

The Speaker assured them to look into the matter.

The session of the newly-constituted Assembly will commence from Tuesday with the customary address of the Governor to the House.

This will be followed by a discussion on thanks motion on the Governor’s address.

The state government had presented a vote-on-account of Rs 56,921 crore in the Assembly on February 8 in view of the general elections.

Demands for grants of different departments and several Bills will also be passed.

While the focus will be on BJP’s role in the session because of its growing bonhomie with the ruling BJD, Congress is preparing to corner the government over several issues including deteriorating law and order situation, plight of farmers and state government’s failure in expediting the reconstruction and restoration measures after the extremely very severe cyclone hit the Odisha coast on May 3.

TAGS
Odisha Odisha Assembly Speaker Odisha Assembly 16th Odisha assembly session Lok Sabha
