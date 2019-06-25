Home States Odisha

No EWS for land-holders with five-acre land in Odisha

As per the Odisha Miscellaneous Certificates (Amendment) Rules, 2019, the eligibility to get EWS certificate is not only purely based on annual family income but also on property held by the family.

Published: 25th June 2019 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2019 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers, Agriculture, Tamil Nadu

For representational purposes (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A family which owns five-acre agriculture land or above is not eligible for inclusion in the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category, irrespective of family income.

As per the Odisha Miscellaneous Certificates (Amendment) Rules, 2019, the eligibility to get EWS certificate is not only purely based on annual family income but also on property held by the family.

The income and asset certificate will be granted to a person belonging to EWS whose gross annual family income is below Rs 8 lakh and is not covered under the scheme of reservation for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and other backward classes.

People having residential flat of 1000 sqft or above and residential plot of 100 sq yards or 900 sq ft or above in municipal corporation or municipality/NAC area and residential plot of 200 sq yards or 1800 sq ft or above in the places other than urban areas will be excluded for being categorised as EWS.

The property held by a family in different locations would be clubbed while applying to determine EWS status.

The family applying for income and asset certificate under EWS category will include the person seeking benefit or reservation, his or her parents and siblings below the age of 18 as also his or her spouse and children below 18 years.

People belonging to the EWS category can avail the benefit of reservation in education and civil posts and Government services.

While income limit has been set by the Centre for admission to government-run colleges and Central government jobs, state governments have been authorised to extend the income limit for candidates seeking reservation under EWS category in the state-owned colleges and state government jobs.

Provisions for EWS were made after the Economic Weaker Section Reservation Bill was passed in the Parliament and assented by the President in January.

The bill ensures 10 per cent reservations to the poor and lower middle-class people in upper castes in the general category.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha EWS Odisha land owners
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Bangladesh kept there chances of reaching the semi-finals alive. (Photo | AP)
Shakib's all-round performance keeps Bangladesh in the hunt for semi-finals
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
India's top 10 bestselling cars of May 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp