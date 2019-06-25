Home States Odisha

Sans Food Inspector, eateries go unscanned in Odisha's Ganjam

Ganjam district is staring at a possible outbreak of water-borne diseases in absence of a regular Food Inspector.

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Ganjam district is staring at a possible outbreak of water-borne diseases in absence of a regular Food Inspector. 

Ganjam has two sanctioned posts of the Food Inspector, one under the jurisdiction of the District Medical Officer and the second for Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) areas.

The previous Food Inspector, who was in charge of the two posts, was arrested by Vigilance on graft charges more than a year back.

Since then, Food Inspector of Nayagarh has been entrusted the job of performing duties of his counterparts in BeMC office and Ganjam district.

Now, the official has stopped looking after the affairs in Ganjam district and BeMC for the last several months as he is reportedly busy with his work in Nayagarh.

With monsoon already making its entry into the State, there is none to regulate the mushrooming roadside eateries.

This has sparked fears of outbreak of water-borne diseases such as hepatitis or gastroenteritis.

Sources said roadside eateries and mobile food courts have not been inspected since the last one year.

More than 3,000 makeshift eateries have come up in the city alone which are doing brisk business without following any food safety norms.

Similarly, the number of stalls selling cool drinks have mushroomed in the city and other urban areas of the district.

Most these stalls are using water from open sources and preparing drinks in unhygienic condition.  

Moreover, the ice used in juices and other soft drinks are transported from factories to the shops in extreme unhygienic condition.

Sources said since use of treated and purified water is a costly affair, factories are using water from any source available to prepare ice.

Even the cans in which ice is prepared are rusted and not cleaned properly. 

As per norms, shops dealing with eatables and drinks need to get food license which is renewed every year.

There are around 10,000 shops operating in Ganjam district including BeMC areas but license of most of these outlets have not been renewed so far. 

Sources said in absence of a regular Food Inspector in the district, important files are being sent to Nayagarh to get signed.

Expressing serious concerns over the prevailing state of affairs, health experts have urged the district administration to initiate measures on a war footing to inspect burgeoning street food market in the district and keep the water-borne diseases at bay.

