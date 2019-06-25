Two killed, one hurt in wall collapse in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: At least two persons were killed and another injured after a portion of wall of an under-construction house collapsed in Balipatna village under Dharmasala police limits on Monday.

The deceased are 55-year-old Banamali Sahoo, the owner of the house and 26-year-old Chandan Lenka, a daily wage labourer.

Another labourer Panchu Nath who sustained critical injuries in the mishap is undergoing treatment at the SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack.

Police said, the incident took place when the two labourers were engaged in construction of a concrete wall at Banamali’s house on Monday morning.

While the construction of the wall was underway, a portion of the old mud wall of Banamali’s thatched house caved in, trapping the owner and a labourer.

While Banamali and Chandan were killed on the spot, Panchu sustained serious injuries as he was a few feet away from the wall.

While both the bodies were recovered from the debris, the injured labourer was initially rushed to a local hospital and later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital as his condition deteriorated.

Meanwhile, Dharmasala police have started an investigation into the incident. The bodies were sent to the district headquarters hospital at Jajpur town for post-mortem.