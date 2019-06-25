Unclean drains bring misery for Odisha's Baripada residents

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Absence of proper drainage system in several wards of Baripada municipality has made life miserable for the residents.

The onset of monsoon has posed a challenge for the residents of ward no 1, Bagicha Sahi and Tala Sahi in ward no 7, ward no 15 and ward no 19.

With sporadic rainfall in the last three days, drain water is already overflowing on the roads in these wards.

Smita Behera, a resident of ward no 1 alleged the area’s councilor DM Acharya never visits the ward to monitor the sanitation situation.

The drains are spilling over and creating a filthy, unhygienic surrounding thereby exposing the people of the area to health hazards.

Similar is the situation in Bagicha Sahi and Tala Sahi areas of ward no 7 where the roads are filled with drain water.

Dilip Kumar Mohanty, a local, said the residents have been demanding a drain in their locality but the authorities have been unresponsive.

The road connecting ward number 15 to ward number 16 near Mantri Chowk too is waterlogged owing to absence of proper drainage system.

Ananda Sankar Sahu, an activist, said the municipality had started de-silting of drains to allow passage of stormwater.

However, sludge dumped along the drains at several places has flown back into the system, failing the very objective of carrying out the cleanliness exercise, he said.

Despite repeated attempts, Executive Officer of Baripada municipality Saroj Kumar Das could not be contacted for his comments on the matter.