Unclean drains bring misery for Odisha's Baripada residents

The drains are spilling over and creating a filthy, unhygienic surrounding thereby exposing the people of the area to health hazards.

Published: 25th June 2019 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2019 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

An uncovered drain near Soil Conservation Colony in Baripada town.

An uncovered drain near Soil Conservation Colony in Baripada town.

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Absence of proper drainage system in several wards of Baripada municipality has made life miserable for the residents. 

The onset of monsoon has posed a challenge for the residents of ward no 1, Bagicha Sahi and Tala Sahi in ward no 7, ward no 15 and ward no 19.

With sporadic rainfall in the last three days, drain water is already overflowing on the roads in these wards. 

ALSO READ: Baripada municipality constructs toilet worth Rs 6 lakh, unlikely to be used due to less access

Smita Behera, a resident of ward no 1 alleged the area’s councilor DM Acharya never visits the ward to monitor the sanitation situation.

The drains are spilling over and creating a filthy, unhygienic surrounding thereby exposing the people of the area to health hazards.

Similar is the situation in Bagicha Sahi and Tala Sahi areas of ward no 7 where the roads are filled with drain water.

ALSO READ: Protest in Odisha over Baripada Municipality's eviction drive

Dilip Kumar Mohanty, a local, said the residents have been demanding a drain in their locality but the authorities have been unresponsive.

The road connecting ward number 15 to ward number 16 near Mantri Chowk too is waterlogged owing to absence of proper drainage system. 

Ananda Sankar Sahu, an activist, said the municipality had started de-silting of drains to allow passage of stormwater.

However, sludge dumped along the drains at several places has flown back into the system, failing the very objective of carrying out the cleanliness exercise, he said.    

Despite repeated attempts, Executive Officer of Baripada municipality Saroj Kumar Das could not be contacted for his comments on the matter. 

TAGS
Odisha Baripada Baripada drains Baripada municipality
Water Crisis
