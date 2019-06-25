Home States Odisha

Women SHG members to get lessons on cash crops by Odisha Horticulture Directorate

Initially, the Directorate has planned to train 12,000 beneficiaries in two phases for mushroom and vegetable cultivation on commercial scale in all 314 blocks of the state.  

Published: 25th June 2019 10:28 AM

horticulture

For representational purposes (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Horticulture Directorate has decided to impart training to members of women Self Help Groups (SHGs) on cultivation of cash crops in a bid to give a boost to their income.

Director of Horticulture Bijay Ketan Upadhyaya said vegetable cultivation by using household resources will definitely increase income of women. 

Empowerment of women by providing them opportunities to earn also addresses a priority area of poverty alleviation, he said.

“Training and other group activities can help demonstrate different varieties, hybrids or garden techniques such as live fencing, composting and use of bio-pesticides for production of vegetables throughout the year,” he said.

Once taken up in clusters, it will also help reduce expenditure on vegetable purchase by SHG members, ensure fresh organic vegetables and facilitate availability of vegetables at the doorstep.

Mushroom cultivation is considered a profitable enterprise due to high demand for its nutritional value.

The climatic condition of the state is quite favourable for growing paddy straw and oyster mushrooms round the year.  

Meanwhile, an operational guideline has been issued for livelihood support to women SHGs through horticulture for availing subsidy.

One beneficiary per mushroom unit is eligible for getting subsidy. The beneficiaries will be selected in cluster mode for better implementation, monitoring and marketing. 

Similarly for vegetable cultivation, beneficiaries will be selected basing on their land availability, soil suitability and assured irrigation source. 

Subsidy is permissible for a minimum area of 0.1 hectare and a maximum area of two hectare under MIDH in hybrid vegetable cultivation.    

Beneficiaries will have to apply in the prescribed format. The project will be taken up in cluster mode to facilitate marketing. 

Scientists of Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Assistant Director of Horticulture or Deputy Director of Horticulture will supervise and guide the beneficiaries.

The existing women SHGs in each panchayat will be selected for mushroom and commercial cultivation of vegetables for bringing in sustainable livelihood.

Around 90,000 women members from more than 9000 SHGs will be benefited during three years.

