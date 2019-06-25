Workers seek revival of Odisha's Sewa paper mill 

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Members of four trade unions and employees of the closed Ballarpur Industries Limited’s Sewa paper mill have urged the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to fulfil his assurance of reviving it.

Naveen during his election campaign at Jeypore had promised to reopen the mill which was closed in April this year owing to lack of funds.

They submitted a memorandum to Naveen through the ADM Deben Pradhan on Monday in this regard.

At least 1,500 regular employees and contract workers of the paper mill have been rendered jobless from the last three months and denied pending wages.

The trade union members said the company had not paid water dues, commercial tax and power tariff to the state government for a long time and it is not possible on the management’s part to clear dues of workers now.

Under these circumstances, the government should take immediate measures to revive the closed paper mill for the sake of employees livelihood.

General secretary of BILT Sewa Paper Mill Employees Union Pramod Mohanty said former chief minister Biju Patnaik had revived the plant four years after it was closed in 1991.

He extended all support in terms of grants and concession and from then, the paper plant functioned normally for 25 years.

But the management once again faced financial loss and production in the plant stopped from April 6, 2016.

It was closed in April as the outstanding dues towards electricity and water tax reached Rs 750 crore. The urged Naveen to waive off outstanding dues to facilitate reopening of the plant.